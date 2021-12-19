Sussane Khan Wishes Rumoured Beau Arslan Goni on Birthday: You Are the Most Beautiful Energy I Have Come Across

Sussane Khan and Arslan Goni are rumoured to be dating for a long time but none of them has confirmed anything. Both Arslan and Sussanne have been spotted at parties on various occasions and their social media banter had led fans to believe that they are in a romantic relationship. On the latter’s birthday today, Khan posted a heartwarming note on Instagram along with a picture of them. In the photo, both of them can be seen hugging each other as they strike an adorable pose for the camera. Captioning the post, she called him ‘the most beautiful energy’ and wished him a ‘world filled with the best of everything’.

The post read, “Happy happpyyyy happiest Birthday.. ♥️♥️♥️I wish for you a world filled with the best of everything that you so deserve..with the brightest of smiles and with all the purest Love to surround you. You are the most beautiful energy that I have ever come across♥️♥️Shine brightest limitless..♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️ #19thofdecember2021"

Earlier this month, Arslan Goni had opened up on his rumoured relationship with Hrithik Roshan’s ex-wife Sussanne. Arslan claimed that he and Sussanne are just good friends despite them recently spending time in Goa for the latter’s birthday celebration.

As per ETimes, he was quoted as saying, “Social media banter is a regular thing. It was just a birthday get-together with friends. Everyone can attend their friends’ birthday parties, right? People will always speculate and we know how to deal with it… by not paying heed. Sussanne and I are very good friends. I met her at a common friend’s house. We just hit it off instantly. We hang out together along with other friends. She is a very nice human being.”

