Sussane Khan's Heart-warming Message for BFF Sonali Bendre Will Make You Smile

Lucky are the ones who find true friends in life and Sonali Bendre has found one such friend in Sussane Khan. Be it friendship day or Book Lovers Day, Sonali is always backed by her friends who have been a constant support for the actress through her tough times.Recently, Sussane took to Instagram and called Sonali her force field. She wrote, "What I know for sure... I know for sure that no matter what the tide brings in we have each other to carry on our backs n swim safely to the shore...I know for sure in a world filled with question marks these have all my answers... and I definitely know how beautiful the future gonna be.... coz I have them to share it with... my force field."Well this is not the first time that we have seen Sonali, Sussane and Gayatri together. The three keep sharing pictures with each other. On Friendship Day, Sonali shared a lovely message for her friends calling them her pillar of strength. She wrote, “I am extremely grateful to my friends, my pillars of strength, who at a moment’s notice, arrived to be with me and help me through this. In between their busy schedules they find time to visit, call, message, FaceTime... basically never leaving a moment for me to feel alone. Thank you for showing me what true friendship is. #HappyFriendshipDay, ladies”.Recently, the Sarfarosh actress also thanked her fans and supporters for their wishes, prayers and for sharing their stories. Sonali is battling cancer.