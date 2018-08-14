Sussane Khan's Heart-warming Message for BFF Sonali Bendre Will Make You Smile
Lucky are the ones who find true friends in life and Sonali Bendre has found one such friend in Sussane Khan.
Image from Sonali Bendre's official Instagram
Recently, Sussane took to Instagram and called Sonali her force field. She wrote, "What I know for sure... I know for sure that no matter what the tide brings in we have each other to carry on our backs n swim safely to the shore...I know for sure in a world filled with question marks these have all my answers... and I definitely know how beautiful the future gonna be.... coz I have them to share it with... my force field."
What I know for sure... I know for sure that no matter what the tide brings in we have each other to carry on our backs n swim safely to the shore... I know for sure in a world filled with question marks these have all my answers... and I definitely know how beautiful the future gonna be.... coz I have them to share it with... my force field @iamsonalibendre, @gayatrioberoi #shibster ♥️♥️♥️♥️👊🏻 #allforone #oneforall ♥️
Well this is not the first time that we have seen Sonali, Sussane and Gayatri together. The three keep sharing pictures with each other. On Friendship Day, Sonali shared a lovely message for her friends calling them her pillar of strength. She wrote, “I am extremely grateful to my friends, my pillars of strength, who at a moment’s notice, arrived to be with me and help me through this. In between their busy schedules they find time to visit, call, message, FaceTime... basically never leaving a moment for me to feel alone. Thank you for showing me what true friendship is. #HappyFriendshipDay, ladies”.
This is me. And in this moment, I am really happy. People give me strange looks when I say that now, but it's true and I'll tell you why. I am now paying attention to every moment, looking for every opportunity to find joy and #SwitchOnTheSunshine. Yes, there are moments of pain and low energy, but I am doing what I like, spending time with people I love, and feeling very loved and happy. I am extremely grateful to my friends, my pillars of strength, who at a moment's notice, arrived to be with me and help me through this. In between their busy schedules they find time to visit, call, message, FaceTime... basically never leaving a moment for me to feel alone. Thank you for showing me what true friendship is. #HappyFriendshipDay, ladies. Blessed to have you all in my life (including the ones not in the picture... You know who you are) @gayatrioberoi @suzkr P.S. Nowadays I spend far less time getting ready because I don't have to fuss over my hair! 😜#BaldIsBeautiful #FindThePositive #OneDayAtATime Picture credit: @hrithikroshan
Recently, the Sarfarosh actress also thanked her fans and supporters for their wishes, prayers and for sharing their stories. Sonali is battling cancer.
Also Watch
-
Watch: Remembering Sridevi on Her Birth Anniversary
-
Saturday 28 July , 2018
Rajeev Masand Interviews Tom Cruise For Mission Impossible: Fallout
-
Thursday 02 August , 2018
Fanney Khan: Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pihu Sand On Why You Should Stop Worrying About How You Look
-
Tuesday 31 July , 2018
Akshay Kumar Chats About Gold, Twinkle's New Book And More
-
Friday 20 July , 2018
Is Janhvi Kapoor-Ishaan Khatter Starrer Dhadak As Compelling As Sairat?
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- DeepMind AI Can Detect Over 50 Eye Diseases as Well as Your Doctor Can
- Varun Dhawan on Playing Mauji in Sui Dhaaga: Came to Say That I Don’t Have Dates
- 2018 Maruti Suzuki Dzire Special Edition Launched at Rs 5.56 Lakh
- Samsung Galaxy Note 9 For Rs 7,990 on Airtel: Here Are The Details
- Which Apple MacBook Should You Buy?