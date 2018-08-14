GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
2-min read

Sussane Khan's Heart-warming Message for BFF Sonali Bendre Will Make You Smile

Lucky are the ones who find true friends in life and Sonali Bendre has found one such friend in Sussane Khan.

News18.com

Updated:August 14, 2018, 11:07 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Sussane Khan's Heart-warming Message for BFF Sonali Bendre Will Make You Smile
Image from Sonali Bendre's official Instagram
Loading...
Lucky are the ones who find true friends in life and Sonali Bendre has found one such friend in Sussane Khan. Be it friendship day or Book Lovers Day, Sonali is always backed by her friends who have been a constant support for the actress through her tough times.

Recently, Sussane took to Instagram and called Sonali her force field. She wrote, "What I know for sure... I know for sure that no matter what the tide brings in we have each other to carry on our backs n swim safely to the shore...I know for sure in a world filled with question marks these have all my answers... and I definitely know how beautiful the future gonna be.... coz I have them to share it with... my force field."



Well this is not the first time that we have seen Sonali, Sussane and Gayatri together. The three keep sharing pictures with each other. On Friendship Day, Sonali shared a lovely message for her friends calling them her pillar of strength. She wrote, “I am extremely grateful to my friends, my pillars of strength, who at a moment’s notice, arrived to be with me and help me through this. In between their busy schedules they find time to visit, call, message, FaceTime... basically never leaving a moment for me to feel alone. Thank you for showing me what true friendship is. #HappyFriendshipDay, ladies”.

This is me. And in this moment, I am really happy. People give me strange looks when I say that now, but it's true and I'll tell you why. I am now paying attention to every moment, looking for every opportunity to find joy and #SwitchOnTheSunshine. Yes, there are moments of pain and low energy, but I am doing what I like, spending time with people I love, and feeling very loved and happy. I am extremely grateful to my friends, my pillars of strength, who at a moment's notice, arrived to be with me and help me through this. In between their busy schedules they find time to visit, call, message, FaceTime... basically never leaving a moment for me to feel alone. Thank you for showing me what true friendship is. #HappyFriendshipDay, ladies. Blessed to have you all in my life (including the ones not in the picture... You know who you are) @gayatrioberoi @suzkr P.S. Nowadays I spend far less time getting ready because I don't have to fuss over my hair! 😜#BaldIsBeautiful #FindThePositive #OneDayAtATime Picture credit: @hrithikroshan

A post shared by Sonali Bendre (@iamsonalibendre) on



Recently, the Sarfarosh actress also thanked her fans and supporters for their wishes, prayers and for sharing their stories. Sonali is battling cancer.

Also Watch

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Former Lok Sabha Speaker Somnath Chatterjee Passes Away

Former Lok Sabha Speaker Somnath Chatterjee Passes Away

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...