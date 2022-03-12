‘Sussanne in Wonderland’: Arslan Goni Drops Sweet Comment on Rumoured Girlfriend’s New Picture From Turkey

Interior designer Sussanne Khan is vacationing in Turkey with her rumoured beau, actor Arslan Goni, and the duo have been tempting their fans and followers by dropping beautiful shots on social media. Now, the latest picture of Sussanne tells us that she is in a “wonderland”, and this is exactly what has caught everyone’s attention. Sussanne shared a picture on her Instagram account, in which she can be seen enjoying the cold weather to the fullest.

The picture is clicked in Istanbul, and the interior designer is sporting the complete winter ensemble, which made her look adorable as always. Sussanne can be seen beating the freezing temperature in a white and beige puffer jacket with a furry cap. In the background, one can also get glimpses of snow-capped trees. While sharing the picture, she wrote, “Crack the shutters open wide”, and ended the caption with hashtags like, “Let the light in, life is what you make it”.

Advertisement

Needless to say, netizens and fans showered their love on the post, but, what caught everyone’s quick attention was her rumoured boyfriend’s sweet comment. Arslan took to the comment section, and wrote, “Sussanne in wonderland”, the actor ended his comment with a handful of fire emoticons. Not just this, but Sussanne acknowledged his comment, and dropped a few heart emoticons in reply.

Earlier, in December Sussanne made headlines after she penned down a mushy note to wish Arslan on his birthday. While sharing a happy picture with Arslan on Instagram, she wrote in the caption, “Happy happpyyyy happiest Birthday.. I wish for you a world filled with the best of everything that you so deserve..with the brightest of smiles and with all the purest love to surround you. You are the most beautiful energy that I have ever come across. Shine brightest limitless..,” she ended the post with a handful of heart emoticon and hashtag, “19th of December 2021.”

Now, it appears that the rumoured couple is spending some quality and relaxed time together in Turkey. For the unversed, Sussanne was married to Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan for 14 years. The two parted ways in 2014. They share two sons - Hridaan and Hrehaan.

Read all minute-by-minute news updates for Uttar Pradesh election results 2022, Punjab election results 2022, Uttarakhand election results 2022, Manipur election results 2022, and Goa election results 2022.

Click here for seat-wise LIVE result updates.