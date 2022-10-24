Sussanne Khan and Arslan Goni Share a Kiss In Front of Paps As They Attend a Diwali Bash; Watch

Sussanne Khan and Arslan Goni’s relationship is no secret. The two are often spotted together and never shy away from getting snapped. On Sunday night, the duo attended producer Krishan Kumar’s Diwali bash which was attended by several other celebrities including Kiara Advani, Shilpa Shetty, Shriya Saran, Ananya Panday, Himesh Reshammiya, Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash.

However, what has caught everyone’s attention is a video of Sussanne and Arslan that has now surfaced on social media. In the viral clip, the couple can be seen sharing a love-filled moment in front of the paparazzi. They hugged and kissed each other before walking towards their respective cars.

The video received mixed responses from netizens. While some showered love on the couple, others dropped nasty comments. One of the haters wrote, “gor kalyug baache bahad main jay maako jawani aagyi hai 😢”.

On Saturday, Sussanne and Arslan were also snapped at actress Karishma Tanna’s Diwali party. The two sported traditional outfits and looked stylish as always. While Sussanne wore a red suit, Arslan sported a black kurta pajama. The duo was seen smiling for the paparazzi as they posed together.

Sussane Khan was previously married to Hrithik Roshan. The two tied the knot in December 2000 but parted ways in 2013 i.e after 13 years of their marriage. While Sussanne is currently dating Arslan, Hrithik is in a relationship with actress Saba Azad. They now continue to co-parent their sons Hrehaan and Hridhaan.