Sussanne Khan's BF Arslan Goni Posts Mushy Video on Her Birthday, Says 'In the Past 2 Years...'

On interior designer Sussanne Khan’s birthday, her boyfriend Arslan Goni took to Instagram to share a mushy video of their lovey-dovey moments. Arslan also penned an emotional post and thanked her for coming into his life. The couple has been in a relationship for over two years.

Arslan wrote in his caption, “Happy happy birthday my love… I have put it out all there. In the past two years I have felt the same emotions as always just when I was happy, I was happier when I was sad, I was less sad and when I was in pain, I had the strength to take it… I want to thank your love. And I pray the child in you always stays alive and spread happiness. Lots of love and happiness. Happy, happy birthday. PS I could not put any other song coz this was the song of the year.” Arslan added “I Ain’t Worried” song by One Republic to the video.

Meanwhile, Sussanne Khan also shared a long note on her birthday along with an adorable picture of her with her sons Hridhaan and Hrehaan. She spoke about renegotiating with life and opened up about being scared of getting older.

“So scared of getting older. I’m only good at being young, so I play the numbers game. To find a way to say… life has just begun… So will not stop this train and won’t change for a minute the place I am in… Thank you Life, thank you for making me who I am. With all the flaws and the scars, I proudly wear my armour,” Sussanne Khan wrote. She concluded by writing, “Thankyou Raystar and Ridzsky for choosing me as your mom… and forever keeping me.”

Sussanne and Arslan made their relationship official in December 2021, and the couple has been very open about it since then. Sussanne Khan separated, and subsequently divorced, from actor Hrithik Roshan in 2014 after 13 years of marriage. However, the couple has been co-parenting their two children, Hrehaan and Hridaan. They are also close friends. Hrithik is in a relationship with actress-singer Saba Azad.

