Sussanne Khan Clarifies on Mumbai Party 'Arrest': Incorrect and Irresponsible Speculation

Police conducted a raid on a club near Mumbai airport in the early hours of Tuesday and booked 34 people for allegedly violating COVID-19 prevention norms, an official said. The police action came after the Maharashtra government on Monday declared a night curfew in municipal corporation areas as a precautionary step amid growing concerns over a new coronavirus variant spreading in Britain.

Acting on an information, the police raided the club located in Sahar area near the airport around 2 am. They booked 27 customers present in the club and seven staff members, the police official said. As per a report, Sussanne Khan, Badshah and Guru Randhawa were among those present at the party.

There were media reports claiming that Sussanne had been 'arrested' in the light of the incident but she took to social media to set the record straight in the matter, writing, "The speculations made by parts of media that there were arrests made are completely incorrect and irresponsible. I fail to understand why we were made to wait or what the issue was with the authorities and the club. I am setting the record straight with this statement."

Here's her complete statement on the incident.

Guru's team on Tuesday also issued a statement saying that the singer deeply regrets the unintentional incident.

"Guru Randhawa, who had stepped out for dinner with close friends before returning back to Delhi the same morning, deeply regrets the unintentional incident that occurred last night. Unfortunately, he was not aware of local authorities' decision of night curfew but instantly conformed to all rules laid out by the government officials," read a statement issued on behalf of the singer by his management team.

"He promises to comply with government guidelines and protocols by taking all precautionary measures in the future. By far, he has been a law-abiding citizen and will continue to do so in the future as well," the statement added.

