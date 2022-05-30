Sussanne Khan Comments on ‘Saboo’ Saba Azad’s Picture, Latter Thanks Her ‘Soozloo’

Hrithik Roshan and ex-wife Sussanne Khan have always served major couple goals to all their fans. In fact, even after their separation, they remained friends and have been co-parenting their sons Hrehaan and Hredaan. Now, the two have found love again. While Hrithik is reportedly seeing Saba Azad, Sussanne is with Arslan Goni. And the four of them have hung out and partied together. Now, a recent exchange between Sussanne and Saba prove that they are great friends as well. Why else would the two have nicknames for each other?

Saba recently took to her social media to post a small video as she was gearing up for shoot. The actress clicked a boomerang video as others around her were busy setting up for the scene it seems. She had captioned the picture as, “I have no smart caption for this narcissism!! #bts” To this, Sussanne had commented, “🔥🔥🔥🙌woww Sabooo.” That’s not all, “@suzkr thanks my soozloo ♥️♥️🙂” Here is the post:

Rumours of Hrithik dating Saba has been going around for a while. The two have often been spotted together, walking hand in hand. They recently went to Karan Johar’s 50th birthday celebration together. They had also gone to Goa together and duo posed with Sussanne and Arslan.

Sussanne, meanwhile, is rumoured to be dating Arslan Goni. He is an actor, and is also Aly Goni’s elder brother.

On the work front, Saba, who was last seen in Rocket Boys, will next be seen in Minimum. The immigrant dram will also star Namit Das and Geetanjali Kulkarni. On the other hand, Hrithik Roshan is busy with the shoot of Vikram Vedha remake. He will playVikram, and has been pitted against Saif Ali Khan. He also has Siddharth Anand’s Fighter, where he will share screen with Deepika Padukone for the first time.

