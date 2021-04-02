Sussanne Khan Excited to Watch Arslan Goni’s Web Series 'Mai Hero Boll Raha Hu'

If rumours are anything to go by, superstar Hrithik Roshan’s ex-wife Sussanne Khan is rumoured to be dating Bigg Boss 14’s popular contestant Aly Goni’s brother,Arslan Goni. The interior designer is often seen partying with Arslan. Some time back, she was also spotted hanging out with Ekta Kapoor, Arslan, Nandita Mahtani, Ridhi Dogra, Anushka Ranjan and Adiya Seal. Arslan posted a picture from the party where Sussanne can be seen wrapping her arms around his shoulder.’

But what caught the eye of netizens was Arslan wishing Sussanne’s son Hrehaan Roshan on his birthday by dropping a wish for him on her birthday post.

Despite all these, neither Sussannen or Arslan has yet confirmed or denied the reports of them being a couple. However, just days after Arslan's comment on Sussanne's post, the rumoured couple is in news again. This time, it isall due to Sussanne’s reaction onArslan’s social media post announcing his upcoming show Main Hero Boll Raha Hu.

Arslan took to Instagram to share the teaser of his upcoming show. He captioned the post as,“Bambai me aaya ek dost, dost ko salaam thhoko! Kyunki, Mumbai will now be ruled by Nawab Miliye apne hero se, jald hi #MaiHeroBollRahaHu trailer out on 6th April.”

Sussanne couldn’t stop raving about the show and expressed her excitement in the comment section. Her encouraging comment read,“Looks Superrr cool!!! Waiting to see.” The show will start streaming on April 20 on Alt Balaji and Zee5.

Sussanne tied the knot with Hrithikin 2000. The duo called it quits in 2014. Despite ending their marriage, the former couple sharea cordial equation with each other. They also stayed together in the lockdown phase last year so that their kids ⁠— Hrehaan and Hridhaan Roshan — could spend more time with them. The four also go on vacations together. They love co-parenting their kids and often enjoy time with their sons.