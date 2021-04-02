Sussanne Khan Excited to Watch Arslan Goni’s Web Series 'Mai Hero Boll Raha Hu'

But what caught the eye of netizens was Arslan wishing Sussanne’s son Hrehaan Roshan on his birthday by dropping a wish for him on her birthday post.
Arslan took to Instagram to share the teaser of his upcoming show. He captioned the post as,“Bambai me aaya ek dost, dost ko salaam thhoko! Kyunki, Mumbai will now be ruled by Nawab Miliye apne hero se, jald hi #MaiHeroBollRahaHu trailer out on 6th April.”
Sussanne couldn’t stop raving about the show and expressed her excitement in the comment section. Her encouraging comment read,“Looks Superrr cool!!! Waiting to see.” The show will start streaming on April 20 on Alt Balaji and Zee5.
Sussanne tied the knot with Hrithikin 2000. The duo called it quits in 2014. Despite ending their marriage, the former couple sharea cordial equation with each other. They also stayed together in the lockdown phase last year so that their kids — Hrehaan and Hridhaan Roshan — could spend more time with them. The four also go on vacations together. They love co-parenting their kids and often enjoy time with their sons.