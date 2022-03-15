Sussanne Khan Faces Nasty Comments as Netizens Compare Her Rumoured Beau Arslan Goni With Ex-Hubby Hrithik Roshan

Sussanne Khan and Hrithik Roshan were married for 14 long years before they decided to part ways and were eventually granted divorce in 2014. The ex-couple has been happily co-parenting their kids, Hrehaan Roshan and Hridhaan Roshan. Over time, the two were seen going to movies with their children, hanging out, sharing posts and compliments for each other. It’s been almost eight years since their divorce, and during all this time, the two have maintained a healthy relationship. Well, as it is said time heals everything, it looks like Sussanne and Hrithik have moved on in their lives, and hopefully have found love once again.

While Hrithik is rumoured to be dating actor-musician Saba Azad, his former partner Sussanne has found love in actor Arslan Goni. However, these are only rumours and the two haven’t made their respective relationships public. Though Hrithik and Sussanne are in happy spaces of their lives, their fans are still not over them. People who had hopes that the two might, in near future, reconcile felt shattered and some have resorted to trolling Sussanne for dating Arslan. Fans drew comparisons between Hrithik and Arslan when the latter was spotted with Sussanne at Mumbai airport.

On March 14, Sussanne was snapped with her alleged boyfriend Arslan as they returned from their vacation in Turkey. The two were seen twinning in black. But fans were not happy to spot the duo together, and they dropped nasty comments on a video, shared by Zoom TV. A fan stated that Sussanne doesn’t know the difference between diamond and glass piece, while some mentioned that Hrithik is much better than Arslan. “Hrithik ko chor kar, is bewakoof ko pakda hai (After leaving Hrithik, she settled for this foolish person),” a third comment read.

Well, not just Arslan, Hrithik’s rumoured girlfriend Saba also faced similar backlash from the fans, wherein many called her a gold digger.

