Sussanne Khan, Farah Khan Share Nostalgic Throwback Photos on Gauri Khan’s Birthday
Farah Khan and Sussanne Khan took to Instagram on Monday to share some adorable pictures with birthday girl Gauri Khan. See them here.
Gauri Khan at the premiere of Netflix’s Lust Stories. (Image: Viral Bhayani)
Noted interior designer-producer and Shah Rukh Khan’s wife Gauri Khan turned 48 on Monday.
To mark the happy occasion, her close friends, filmmaker Farah Khan, Sussanne Khan and socialite Anu Dewan took to Instagram to share some adorable throwback pictures with the birthday girl.
Sussanne shared a collage of her photos with Gauri clicked over the years. The images serve as an interesting testimony to how drastically fashion and makeup have changed through the years.
“To my dear G...Happy happiest Happiness N crazy amounts of love ♥surround you today and for always.. love you ♥ p.s from bad hairdays to crazy times salute to us #no8gals,” Suzzane captioned her post.
Farah, meanwhile, sharing an image of the two, wrote, “Dearest Gauri, u r a diamond! Priceless, impossible to break n a girl‘s best friend!! Happy birthday @gaurikhan ♥now plan something frm 4-7 pm lov u.”
Gauri too shared images of her private birthday celebration on social media. She spent the day with her superstar husband and youngest son AbRam.
Sharing photographs with Shah Rukh and AbRam, she wrote, “With half of my better halves on my birthday...the other halves (Aryan and Suhana) in school."
Gauri married Shah Rukh in 1991, after a six-year courtship. Their eldest son Aryan was born in 1997. Their daughter Suhana was born in 2000. In 2013, they became parents to their third child, AbRam, who was born through surrogacy.
