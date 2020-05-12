Sussanne Khan Finally Opens Up On Co-parenting With Ex-husband Hrithik Roshan During Pandemic

Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan may have parted ways but they have maintained a cordial relationship with each other for their kids – Hrehaan and Hridhaan. The duo is often seen going on vacations and celebrating special occasions with their kids, even as they make sure they are available to their two boys whenever the latter needs them.

In fact, Sussanne moved in with Hrithik with their kids in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. She recently opened up about co-parenting with Hrithik to Vogue.

"When COVID-19 was declared a pandemic and the news was out that a lockdown would be imperative, Hrithik and I decided that staying together in the same home would be the more intelligent and soulful decision for our sons, and for us," she said.

Sussanne said that this time has made her "introspective" about many things in her life.

"It’s a wake-up call for all of us to learn from, as well as an awakening to look at things from a different point of view. To cherish the bond that we share with our loved ones and work colleagues. To strive to be in service of people when and where we can, and to practice selfless and random acts of kindness, and to be more mindful of those around us. And to give more time to making beautiful memories.

"Everyday activities force us to acknowledge and appreciate what we have—from laying the dining table for lunch and dinner, to washing your own clothes, gardening on your terrace or sketching, drawing and painting. I hope to include some of this in my schedule even when there is no lockdown," she added.