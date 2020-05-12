Sussanne Khan Finally Opens Up On Co-parenting With Ex-husband Hrithik Roshan During Pandemic

Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan may have parted ways but they have maintained a cordial relationship with each other for their kids – Hrehaan and Hridhaan. The duo is often seen going on vacations and celebrating special occasions with their kids, even as they make sure they are available to their two boys whenever the latter needs them.
In fact, Sussanne moved in with Hrithik with their kids in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. She recently opened up about co-parenting with Hrithik to Vogue.
"When COVID-19 was declared a pandemic and the news was out that a lockdown would be imperative, Hrithik and I decided that staying together in the same home would be the more intelligent and soulful decision for our sons, and for us," she said.
. It is unimaginable for me, as a parent, to think of having to be separated from my children at a time when the country is practicing lockdowns. . It is heartwarming to see the world come together as one in this time of deep uncertainty and possibility of months of social distancing and potential lockdowns for several weeks perhaps . . While the world talks about humanity coming together, I think it represents more than just an idea especially for parents sharing custody of their kids. How to keep their kids close to them without infringing on the right of the other who also has an equal right to be with his/her children. . This is a picture of dear Sussanne (my ex wife) , who has graciously volunteered to temporarily move out of her home so that our children are not disconnected indefinitely from either one of us. . Thank you Sussanne for being so supportive and understanding in our journey of co-parenting. . Our children will tell the story we create for them. . I hope and pray that in order to safeguard the health of ourselves and our loved ones, we all find our way to express love, empathy, courage, strength with an open heart ❤️. . #beopen #bekind #bebrave #responsibility #coexist #empathy #strength #courage #oneworld #humanity #wecanfighththis #loveoverfear
Sussanne said that this time has made her "introspective" about many things in her life.
"It’s a wake-up call for all of us to learn from, as well as an awakening to look at things from a different point of view. To cherish the bond that we share with our loved ones and work colleagues. To strive to be in service of people when and where we can, and to practice selfless and random acts of kindness, and to be more mindful of those around us. And to give more time to making beautiful memories.
"Everyday activities force us to acknowledge and appreciate what we have—from laying the dining table for lunch and dinner, to washing your own clothes, gardening on your terrace or sketching, drawing and painting. I hope to include some of this in my schedule even when there is no lockdown," she added.