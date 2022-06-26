Sussanne Khan Finds Saba Azad ‘Pretty’ In Ethnic, Latter Thanks Her ‘Sooz’; See Post

Saba Azad and Sussanne Khan have proved to be good friends. Saba Azad is reportedly dating Sussanne’s ex-husband, superstar Hrithik Roshan. Sussanne too has moved on and is reportedly in a relationship with Arslan Goni. The girls share a great bond, and we have seen their camaraderie on social media. Now, once again, Sussanne was all praises for Saba, and the actress too sent her love for her.

Saba had recently posted an endorsement video on her Instagram account. The actress was seen in ethnics, looking absolutely stunning. Sussanne too thought the same and wrote, “So pretty Saboo.” Saboo is the nickname Sussanne has given Saba. To this Saba replied and wrote, “Thanks my sooz!! Lovvving your holiday stories- keep em coming.” See their exchange here:

Even before this, Saba and Sussanne’s exchange had caught attention of the netizens. Saba had posted a small video before gearing up for shoot. The actress clicked a boomerang video as others around her were busy getting the sets ready. She had captioned the picture as, “I have no smart caption for this narcissism!! #bts” To this, Sussanne had commented, “🔥🔥🔥🙌woww Sabooo.” That’s not all, “@suzkr thanks my soozloo ♥️♥️🙂”

Rumours of Hrithik dating Saba has been going around for a while. The two have often been spotted together, walking hand in hand. They recently went to Karan Johar’s 50th birthday celebration together. They had also gone to Goa together and duo posed with Sussanne and Arslan.

On the work front, Saba, who was last seen in Rocket Boys, will next be seen in Minimum. The immigrant drama will also star Namit Das and Geetanjali Kulkarni. On the other hand, Hrithik Roshan recently wrtapped the shoot of Vikram Vedha remake. He will play Vikram, and has been pitted against Saif Ali Khan. He will also be seen in Siddharth Anand’s Fighter, where he will share screen with Deepika Padukone for the first time.

