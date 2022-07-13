Sussanne Khan Gets Cosy With Rumoured Beau Arslan Goni in Latest Instagram Post, Take a Look

Sussanne Khan and Arslan Goni might not have admitted to dating but they often make headlines for their rumoured relationship. The duo is often seen spending time with each other and accompanying each other on their vacations. Most recently, Sussanne and Arslan took a trip to the US, pictures and videos of which are still coming in. On Wednesday night, the interior designer took to social media to drop another photo with Arslan and it is burning up the internet. In the photo, Arslan and Sussanne can be seen hugging each other as they pose for the camera.

Sussanne is wearing a black co-ord outfit which she paired with heels of the same couple. Arslan, on the other hand, is dressed in a casual orange t-shirt which he paired with denim. Sharing the photo, Sussanne left a couple of emojis.

Take a look:

Earlier, Sussanne had also shared a video on Instagram, giving a glimpse of their vacation. The video that began with montages of Arslan and Sussanne posing together also featured their friends. Sharing the reel on Instagram, the interior designer wrote, “When Your Summer away makes you feel like your new ‘Home’… food coma, friends, the sea, mescal and loads of lolssss…‍♂️♥️ #summer22 #califhearted”

Watch:

Sussanne and Arslan had also met the former’s ex-husband Hrithik Roshan on the trip. Sussanne was married to Hrithik before they parted ways in 2104. While Sussanne is rumoured to be dating Arslan, Hrithik is dating Saba. The four of them share an amazing bond together, especially Sussanne and Saba.

Meanwhile, Sussanne’s actor-brother Zayed Khan recently opened up about his sister’s relationship. They were earlier in Goa, where they were also accompanied by Zayed. Talking about the couple’s rumoured relationship, Zayed told Hindustan Times, “At my age, I find it most important to let people be and live. Whether the person is your brother, sister or friend, just let them be however they want.” He also mentioned that he feels it’s important to be there for people when they need you.

