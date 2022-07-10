Sussanne Khan Gives a Glimpse of Her 'Summer 2022' With Rumoured Beau Arslan Goni, Check His Comment

Sussanne Khan, who was on a trip with her rumoured partner Arslan Goni shared a video on Instagram, giving a glimpse of their vacation. The video that began with montages of Arslan and Sussanne posing together also featured their friends. Sharing the reel on Instagram, the interior designer wrote, “When Your Summer away makes you feel like your new ‘Home’… food coma, friends, the sea, mescal and loads of lolssss…‍♂️♥️ #summer22 #califhearted”

Take a look:

Arslan took to the comment section to drop an adorable comment. He requested Sussanne to make a similar reel for him. He wrote, “Even I want to make a reel and put it pls make one for me. @suzkr”

Sussanne also shared a couple of photos and videos from her trip earlier. She had reunited with her ex-husband Hrithik Roshan and Preity Zinta among others on this trip. Hrithik and Sussanne were married for 14 years before parting ways. They are co-parents to two children.

While Sussanne is rumoured to be dating Arslan, Hrithik is reported with actress Saba Azad.

Meanwhile, Sussanne’s actor-brother Zayed Khan recently opened up about his sister’s relationship. They were earlier in Goa, where they were also accompanied by Zayed. Talking about the couple’s rumoured relationship, Zayed told Hindustan Times, “At my age, I find it most important to let people be and live. Whether the person is your brother, sister or friend, just let them be however they want.” He also mentioned that he feels it’s important to be there for people when they need you.

Zayed also opened up about Sussanne’s ex-husband Hrithik Roshan and called him one of the most ‘generous’, ‘disciplined’ people he has ever met. “I have known Hrithik since I was 10. When you know people for that long, you know them from within. I love him from the bottom of my heart.” He also mentioned that Hrithik is honest, critical and sincere.

