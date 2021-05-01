Sussanne Khan Has an Adorable Wish For Son Hridhaan on His 13th Birthday

As Sussane Khan and Hrithik Roshan’s son Hridhaan turns 13 today, dotting mommy has an adorable wish for the son. She wished Hridhaan sharing a montage video of his throwback photos on social media.

In the video posted with ‘To my Ridz full of stars’, Sussane shared many unseen pictures of Hridhaan from the time when he was a little kid to a grown-up artist. The video opens with Hridhaan dressed as a reindeer sporting a bulbous red nose and two pine corns and goes on to include some picturesfrom the holidays and intimate moments spent with Hrithik and Sussane together. Calling him a ‘true artist’, the interior designer showed some exquisite and fine sketches doodled by the birthday boy. She calls him a ‘creator of joy’ and thanked him for being hers.

As soon as the post was share, many celebrities chipped in to wish the birthday boy. First one to extend heartiest wishes was Malaika Arora who wrote, “Happy bday darling.” While Ekta Kapoor wished him by dropping a series of hearth emojis, Bhavana Pandey, Maheep Kapoor, Neelam Kothari and Anushka Ranjan too wished Hridhaan.

Last year, Hrithik shared on Instagram how Sussanne agreed to temporarily move in with him at his house with kids during the lockdown. Sharing the photo of Sussanne chilling in his home, he penned an emotional note too, calling her supportive and understanding in the journey of co-parenting.

Hrithik and Sussane tied the knot in the year 2000 and became proud parents of the elder son Hrehaan in 2006 and Hridhaan in 2008. However, they divorced in the year 2014 after being 14 years into marriage. Even after separation, the couple continued their cordial relationship and co-parented their kids. They have been sported together vacationing with the family in the past.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here