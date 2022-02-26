Sussanne Khan Has Special Message for Rumoured BF Arslan Goni's Brother Aly Goni: 'I Love You'

Hrithik Roshan’s ex-wife Sussanne Khan is rumoured to be dating Arslan Goni. On Friday, the interior designer took to Instagram to wish Arslan’s brother, TV heartthrob Aly Goni, on his birthday. Sussanne shared a cute throwback picture of Aly with Arslan on the special occasion.

Sharing the photo, Sussanne wrote, “Happy, happy birthday, Aly Goni. I wish you a beautiful super year 2022. J’adore u bruh Ty." In the photo, both Aly and Arslan are all smiles as they pose for the camera.

Arslan Goni and Sussanne Khan’s dating rumours arise every time the two are seen together or leave mushy comments on each other’s social media handles. The same thing happened when the latter posted about contracting Covid-19, and the former left a sweet message for her and ended it with several hearts and kissing emojis. Arslan also opened up on his rumoured relationship with Sussanne in a recent interview.

“What do I tell someone who has come out positive? I will always wish them god bless you, and that you will get well soon. As far as going viral is concerned and what people are saying, I cannot read all those messages. I don’t do that. Everyone has the right to say what they want to. But I am supposed to say something sweet to someone who has just tested positive," he told Hindustan Times.

He then said that he always tried to avoid the frenzy around the rumours of their relationship. “Two people living a good happy life and that’s it," Arslan said about Sussanne and him.

Meanwhile, Aly Goni celebrated his birthday with his girlfriend Jasmin Bhasin in London. The couple jetted off to the English capital last week.

