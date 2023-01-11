CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » News » Movies » Sussanne Khan Has The Sweetest Birthday Wish For Ex-Husband Hrithik Roshan
Sussanne Khan Has The Sweetest Birthday Wish For Ex-Husband Hrithik Roshan

Last Updated: January 11, 2023, 01:59 IST

Sussanne Khan wished ex-husband Hrithik Roshan with a video montage on his birthday.

Hrithik Roshan celebrates his birthday today. His ex-wife Sussanne Khan took to her social media handle to share happy moments and pen a birthday wish for him.

Sussanne Khan and Hrithik Roshan might have parted ways, the but the ex-couple share a healthy relationship and continue to remain cordial with each other. As Hrithik celebrated his birthday today, his ex-wife took to her social media handle to share a bundle of photos in a video montage and wish him on his big day.

She also penned a heartwarming note which read, “Happiest happy birthday Rye.. the best and the strongest part of your Life awaits you!! God bless you limitless ♥️ Onwards and more Upwards from here #10thjan2023”. The video featured priceless family moments along with their kids.

Hrithik and Sussanne co-parent their kids Hrehaan and Hridhaan. From family holidays to enjoying brunches and films together, they are often seen spending time together. In fact, during the COVID-19 pandemic, Sussanne temporarily moved in with Hrithik to take care of the kids. Praising his ex-wife Sussanne’s decision, Hrithik had earlier shared, “While the world talks about humanity coming together, I think it represents more than just an idea especially for parents sharing custody of their kids. How to keep their kids close to them without infringing on the right of the other who also has an equal right to be with his/her children."

He added, “Thank you Sussanne for being so supportive and understanding in our journey of co-parenting. Our children will tell the story we create for them. I hope and pray that in order to safeguard the health of ourselves and our loved ones, we all find our way to express love, empathy, courage, strength with an open heart.”

Hrithik and Sussanne were childhood sweethearts who got married in 2000. They called their marriage off after 14 years of togetherness and offcially divorced in 2014.

Currently Sussanne is dating Arslan Goni and Hrithik is in a relationship with Saba Azad.

first published:January 10, 2023, 16:29 IST
last updated:January 11, 2023, 01:59 IST
