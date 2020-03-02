Sussanne Khan is All Hearts for Hrithik Roshan's New Selfie

Lately, Hrithik Roshan has become quite active on social media. From sharing film posters to workout videos to holiday pictures, the actor has been giving his fans a sneak-peek into his daily life in a much personal way.

Over the weekend, Hrithik took to Instagram to share a 'Sunday Selfie' with his 24 million followers on the photo-sharing app. In the picture, the actor can be seen clicking a mirror selfie wearing a black hat and a grey t-shirt. "Black n white n grey," he captioned the pic with multiple hashtags --- #signofthetimes #stayreal #tao #cantwaittogrowup #happytakeswork #sundayselfie.

Soon after he posted the selfie, a number of celebrities, including his ex-wife Sussanne Khan, lined up to praise Hrithik. While Sussanne dropped hearts in the comment section of the post, filmmaker Karan Johar wrote, "Hottest" and celebrity stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania commented, "Oh hello hottie!"

Take a look at the picture:

Meanwhile, Hrithik recently, jetted off to Dubai and the Super 30 actor has been actively sharing glimpses of his outing on social media. Hrithik posted multiple clicks of himself slaying in his casual look.

On the movies front, Hrithik's last two releases -- Super 30 and War -- have been box office smash hits. He will reportedly be working on a biopic on former Indian cricket captain Sourav Ganguly but hasn’t given official confirmation for the same.

His next stop can be Hollywood as the Bollywood superstar has been signed by US-based Gersh Agency. According to Deadline, the agency will represent Hrithik along with celebrity management firm, KWAN, in India and manager Amrita Sen.

