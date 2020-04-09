Sussanne Khan Lists Down the Many Benefits of Working From Home and We Can Totally Relate

Sussanne Khan has shared her list of benefits of working from home, and they are a little offbeat than you'd expect. "Funny 'notes to self' series of working from home continues," said the interior designer as she shared the list.
She shared a collage on Instagram, describing a few of her moods in lockdown. Apart from getting to attend office meetings in home clothes, Sussanne also wrote about a few of the distractions - like staring at the sea and listening to the waves.
Explaining each benefit, Sussanne wrote, "1. Can stare into the calmness of the waves crashing on the shores while taking strategic 'look away selfie'; 2. While wearing noise cancelling headphones, the sound you hear almost feels like one is under water; 3. Can happily wear my favourite sleeping t-shirt for our TCP Microsoft teams meetings; 4. Very importantly for the sake of vanity, in portrait mode pics, eyes looks best with only mascara."
Funny ‘notes to self’ series of working from home continues.. The many benefits of working from home. 1. Can stare into the calmness of the waves crashing on the shores while taking strategic ‘look away selfie’ 2. While wearing noise cancelling headphones, the sound you hear almost feels like one is under water. 3. Can happily wear my fav sleeping t shirt for our, Tcp Microsoft teams meetings 4. Very importantly for the sake of vanity, in portrait mode pics, eyes looks best with only mascara.☺️. #21daylockdown #sillinessmakesyoursoulsmile #keepsmiling #wewillbeatthisvirus
Sussanne is temporarily living with ex-husband Hrithik Roshan at his Juhu residence to stay with their two sons during the lockdown. She has set up her work station at Hrithik's house, which comes with a fantastic view of the sea.
In an earlier post she had written that she "shouldn't get used to the view" but looks like she's making the most of it.
"My temporary ‘home work space’ was interestingly put together to bring a little element of play while I work. The funny thing is, my time on this ‘put together’ desk (made of flat cushion seats from an existing sofa seating composition that we had in this space, and then we put a low lying coffee table on top and...there it was, my perfect desk!) with a view of the glorious Arabian Sea and an isolated Juhu beach, this is a visual which honestly I shouldn’t get used to," she said.
My temporary ‘home work space’ was interestingly put together to bring a little element of play while I work. The funny thing is, my time on this ‘put together’ desk (made of flat cushion seats from an existing sofa seating composition that we had in this space, and then we put a low lying coffee table on top and...there it was, my perfect desk!) with a view of the glorious Arabian Sea and an isolated Juhu beach, this is a visual which honestly I shouldn’t get used to! As I sit and ponder over the ghastly effects of what this dreadful virus has had on each one of us, and what it may continue to have on the entire planet in general, I must say I can’t help but feel along with the uncertainty, an inner peace. There will be a diverse amount of good, that its post effects will bring on all of us. The kind that will remind us to grow a little each day, to produce better solutions for our projects, to be more giving for the less fortunate and most importantly, to be better contributors in our daily lives towards this beautiful planet. Stay home, stay safe and design your thoughts. #architecturaldigest #letsmakethiswork #lovewhatyoudo #ADindia #mybestfriendsgorgeoushome #thelabellife #workfromhomewear #designyourthoughts #prayingfortheplanet #stayhomestaysafe #thankfulforhavingahome #oneplanettoprotect ♥️ ...credit @hrithikroshan
