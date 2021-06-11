Sussanne Khan Looks Smoking Hot in Blonde Bob

The gorgeous designer Sussanne Khan recently had a makeover. She got her hair chopped to a chic blonde bob. As much as her fans are loving the diva’s stunning hair look, it seems the interior designer herself is not getting enough of it. Much in love with the new hairdo, Sussanne posted a video of hers flaunting the new fashionista look on Instagram. The celebrity interior designer looked stunning adorning the fierce look in black turtle-neck outfit, bold black kohled eyes, and bob haircut with blonde streaks.

She rolled the camera giving a glimpse of her new transformation and her lavish bedroom on the popular Lizzo's track Good As Hell. Giving a twist to the song, Sussanne expressed her ecstasy by writing that she is feeling the ‘nape of neck’ as good as hell.

Her short clip seems to attract numerous eyeballs as she got over 26k likes on her reels and countless reactions. Her sister Farah Khan Ali dropped fire emojis, while filmmaker Farah Khan’s comment read, “Suzzzyyyy ur lookingfab! Female ninja assassin."

Sussanne, who hadlong locks before, adorned the fierce look a few days back. Introducing her fashionista makeover to her 1.2 million followers, the 42-year-old uploaded a post with the quote saying, “Don’t let praise go to your head Or criticism to your heart."

Sussanne’s trail of Instagram posts suggests she is enjoying the new “rediscovery” of herself as she looked ultra-glamorous post her makeover. Revealing her entire look in another video, the interior designer appreciated her team for rendering an edgy look and thanked her creative stylists and friends. In the same post, she said that “beauty begins the minute you decide to be 100 per cent yourself…whatever floats your boat be kind while rowing it."

Sussane looked like a ‘boss lady’ in a leather high-slit skirt paired with a black turtle-neck bodycon blouse.

