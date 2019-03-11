English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Sussanne Khan on Her Sons: My Boys Give Me All the Inspiration I Need
Sussanne Khan has two sons—Hridhaan and Hrehaan—with ex-husband Hrithik Roshan.
A file photo of Sussanne Khan. (Image: Yogen Shah)
Interior designer and entrepreneur Sussanne Khan says her mother and sisters have been key players in her life, but she seeks inspiration from her children.
"My mum (Zarine) and sisters (Farah Khan Ali and Simone Arora) have been key players in my life and more importantly my careers," Sussanne told IANS over an email.
"Also, my boys give me all the inspiration I'll ever need," she said, adding, "You have to let kids be kids. Robbing them of their childhood and/or adolescence is not fair."
Khan shares two sons, Hridhaan and Hrehaan, with her former husband and actor Hrithik Roshan. The couple got married in 2000 and got divorced in 2014. They might have parted ways, but they share an amicable bond with each other.
On balancing her personal and professional life, she said, "Drawing a line between work and home is something I strongly advocate for. Only by keeping that balance in check can you continue to be inspired at work and be at peace at home."
Looking back at her career, Khan said, "I'm extremely grateful for the way my career has panned out. My journey thus far has been satisfying and especially as the Style Editor for The Label Life, curating The Power Dressing Edit, knowing we are catering to modern Indian women."
The Label Life is an e-commerce lifestyle brand, whose collections are edited by Sussanne, Malaika Arora and Bipasha Basu. Khan says she found a connect with the brand as both the channel and the label "cater to strong, independent women".
As her message for women entrepreneurs, Khan said, "Always speak out. Even if what you think is a bad idea, always voice it. You never know who you may inspire and what that one seed idea can blossom into."
