Sussanne Khan on #MeToo: There's Lot of Pretence, False Allegations
Reacting on #MeToo campaign, Sussanne has said that people should use social media platforms in correct manner.
Sussanne Khan during the ‘Singles Only' party hosted by Karan Johar at his residence in Mumbai on February 14, 2018. (Image: Yogen Shah)
Interior designer and entrepreneur Sussanne Khan has taken a neutral stance on the #MeToo campaign by saying that women shouldn't make false allegation on an individual without any legal evidence.
Sussanne Khan was interacting with the media when she attended her sister Farah Khan's new collection launch at her designer store along with Bhagyashee Patwardhan-Dasani, Fardeen Khan, Zayed Khan and Kanika Kapoor on Friday.
The #MeToo campaign has gained momentum in India after actress Tanushree Dutta accused veteran actor Nana Patekar of harassment. Following her revelation, accusations were being leveled against some powerful personalities in media and the entertainment industry including Sajid Khan, Alok Nath and Vikas Bahl among others.
Sussanne's former husband actor Hritihk Roshan has taken a firm stand on the situation and has urged the producers of his upcoming film "Super 30" to take a "hard stand" amid sexual harassment allegations against the movie's director Vikas Bahl.
A few days ago, after accusing Vikas Bahl of his misbehaviour on Queen's set, Kangana Ranaut launched a fresh attack on Hrithik by demanding punishment for the Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai actor for dating "young girls" while keeping a trophy wife.
Reacting on #MeToo campaign, Sussanne has said that people should use social media platforms in correct manner.
"I honestly don't want to comment on this issue much but I definitely feel that there is lot of pretence, false allegations and sort of crazy behaviour.
"They are using the platform badly and it's not a good thing. If they use platform correctly then, it's supposed to be good thing. They shouldn't make allegation on an individual without any legal evidence," she added.
There were reports that Sussanne and Hrithik parted ways in 2014 as the actor involved in few relationships outside his marriage.
