Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Sussanne Khan Pens Heartwarming Wish on Hrithik Roshan’s Birthday

Sussanne, who shares a special post every year on Hrithik Roshan’s birthday, has posted another adorable birthday wish on social media.

Trending Desk

Updated:January 10, 2020, 10:20 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Sussanne Khan Pens Heartwarming Wish on Hrithik Roshan’s Birthday
Hrithik Roshan with his kids

As Hrithik Roshan celebrates his birthday on Friday, January 10, ex-wife Sussanne Khan penned a heartwarming note for the actor.

The ‘Greek God’ of Bollywood, who turned 46, doesn’t look a day beyond 30.

Read: Happy Birthday Hrithik Roshan: 5 Times Actor Wowed All with His Dance Moves

Ex-couple, Sussanne and Hrithik have evidently shared an amicable relationship even after their split in 2014. Recently, they vacationed in France with sons Hrehaan and Hridhaan to usher the New Year.

Sussanne, who shares a special post every year on Hrithik Roshan’s birthday, has posted another adorable birthday wish on her Instagram page.

She shared lovely pictures of the doting father along with their kids and the caption reads, “Happiest Happiest Birthday Rye... you are the most incredible Man I know.. #tothebestoflifeaheadofyou #10thjan2020 #bestdaddyaward #bestphilosophertoo.”

The vivid moving snapshots seizes some of the most beautiful father-son moments. From posing together on a hilltop to jumping off a cliff together, the Super 30 star is seen having a gala time with Hrehaan and Hridhaan.

The former couple‘s friendship bond post-separation is almost inspirational and have often left fans mesmerized.

Hrithik Roshan was last seen in War.

Read: Happy Birthday Hrithik Roshan: Mission Kashmir to Super 30, 5 Times He Went off the Beaten Track

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram