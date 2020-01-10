Sussanne Khan Pens Heartwarming Wish on Hrithik Roshan’s Birthday

As Hrithik Roshan celebrates his birthday on Friday, January 10, ex-wife Sussanne Khan penned a heartwarming note for the actor.

The ‘Greek God’ of Bollywood, who turned 46, doesn’t look a day beyond 30.

Ex-couple, Sussanne and Hrithik have evidently shared an amicable relationship even after their split in 2014. Recently, they vacationed in France with sons Hrehaan and Hridhaan to usher the New Year.

Sussanne, who shares a special post every year on Hrithik Roshan’s birthday, has posted another adorable birthday wish on her Instagram page.

She shared lovely pictures of the doting father along with their kids and the caption reads, “Happiest Happiest Birthday Rye... you are the most incredible Man I know.. #tothebestoflifeaheadofyou #10thjan2020 #bestdaddyaward #bestphilosophertoo.”

The vivid moving snapshots seizes some of the most beautiful father-son moments. From posing together on a hilltop to jumping off a cliff together, the Super 30 star is seen having a gala time with Hrehaan and Hridhaan.

The former couple‘s friendship bond post-separation is almost inspirational and have often left fans mesmerized.

Hrithik Roshan was last seen in War.

