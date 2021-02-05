Sussanne Khan Posts Throwback Pics with Sons Hridhaan, Hrehaan; Hrithik Roshan Showers Love

Actor Hrithik Roshan's ex-wife Sussanne Khan treated fans with adorable throwback photos of their sons, Hridhaan Roshan and Hrehaan Roshan. The 42-year-old interior designer shared throwback pictures where she can be seen playing with her kids and pampering them. Calling Hridhaan and Hrehaan her "heart monsters," Sussanne said that the two kids have eaten up her heart. She used the hashtag #Ridzajaan for Hridhaan and #Myraystar for Hrehaan.

Sussanne’s eldest sister designer Farah Khan Ali posted heart emojis on the pictures of her nephews and sister. Producer Pragya Kapoor commented, “Most beautiful boys.”

Fashion stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania, actress Twinkle Khanna and Neetu Kapoor also showered the pictures with love by posting heart emojis. Roja famed actress Madhoo Shah said that she loved the term ‘heart monster’ used by Sussanne in her caption.

Sussanne, who got married to Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan in 2000, had her first child Hridhaan in 2006, and Hrehaan was born in 2008. The former couple announced their split in 2013 and got divorced a year later. The two are co-parenting their sons and have cordial relations.

During the Covid-19 pandemic last year, Sussanne and Hrithik started staying together along with their kids. Hrithik had taken to Instagram to thank Sussanne for being understanding and supporting and for ‘graciously moving out of her home’ temporarily.

Hrithik and Sussanne often take family holidays with their kids and celebrate festivals and other occasions together.

On the work front, Sussanne owns a company called The Charcoal Project which she had launched with interior designer and Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s wife, Gauri Khan in 2011. The company is India’s first interior fashion design store.