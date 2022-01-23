Sussanne Khan Reunites With Ex-Husband Hrithik Roshan for His Sister's Birthday: 'Some Bonds Are Eternal'

Sussanne Khan reunited with her former husband Hrithik Roshan on Sunday for the actor’s sister Sunaina Roshan’s birthday. Khan took to her official Instagram handled and shared a couple of photos from the event. She also shared a photo with the Krrish actor and wrote that ‘some bonds are eternal.’ The first picture she shared featured her with the birthday girl. Both of them can be seen wearing custom made glasses with the number ’50’ written on them. She wrote, “Happy Happy birthday. Niks have a beautiful blessed 2022.”

The next photo featured Hrithik as well, and she captioned it as, “Some bonds are eternal same… darling Nikoo.. Happiness and big smiles surround you ALWAYS. @Sunainaroshan @Hrithikroshan."

Take a look at the photos:

Hrithik and Sussanne tied the knot in 2004 and separated in 2014. They have two sons with each other- Hridhaan Roshan and Hrehaan Roshan.

Meanwhile, Sussanne has been making the headlines for her rumoured relationship with Arslan Goni. Although the latter has reiterated that they are just good friends, their outings together and social media camaraderie keep promoting these rumours.

Talking to Hindustan Times, Arslan had said that he always tried to avoid the frenzy around the rumours of their relationship. “Two people living a good happy life and that’s it," said Goni about Sussanne and him.

Hrithik, on the other hand, is currently working on the Vikram Vedha remake. The first look of the actor was revealed by the makers of the film on his birthday which took the Internet by storm. Apart from Vikram Vedha, the actor will also be seen in Fighter along with Deepika Padukone and the fourth instalment of Krrish.

