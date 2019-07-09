Take the pledge to vote

2-min read

Sussanne Khan Reviews Hrithik Roshan's Super 30, Says It’s One of His Best Ever

Hrithik also shared a fun trivia from Anand Kumar's life and wrote how the latter used to travel for six hours a day to access BHU's library and study foreign journals.

News18.com

Updated:July 9, 2019, 4:54 PM IST
Sussanne Khan Reviews Hrithik Roshan's Super 30, Says It’s One of His Best Ever
Image Courtesy: Sussanne Khan/ Instagram
Loading...

Hrithik Roshan's film Super 30 is all set to hit theaters this Friday. The film is based on the life of Patna-based scholar Anand Kumar, who trains 30 deserving, economically backward students for IIT-JEE entrance exams every year with commendable success rate.

For the role, the actor underwent a huge transformation, both in terms of appearance and dialect. Ahead of the film's release, Hrithik took to social media to post new selfies. "It’s a new day. Super30 copy out today. Today I let go," he captioned the pictures.

Soon after, his ex-wife Sussanne Khan dropped a note in praise of the actor in the comment section. Overwhelmed by Hrithik's performance in Super 30, she reviews the film as one of his best works. "It’s one of your best ever... so so proud of you," she wrote. His co-star Mrunal Thakur also commented on the pictures and wrote, "That feeling."

7u8e

Hrithik also shared a fun trivia from Anand Kumar's life and wrote how the latter used to travel for six hours a day to access BHU's library and study foreign journals. He wrote, "Anand would travel every week for 6 hours by train with no money just to access the library at BHU into which he used to sneak in bec outside students weren’t allowed. Only so he could access the foreign journals which they stocked. It is the sneaking into BHU but that got me." (sic)

Also, Hrithik took to Twitter to inform that he'll be cheering for team India during the ongoing India vs New Zealand semi-final of Cricket World Cup 2019. He also said that he will be present in the commentary box from the broadcast studio. He tweeted, "It's a big day for #TeamIndia, and I can't wait for the action. That's why I've decided to go straight to the Star Sports studio! 😁 Watch me cheer on the #MenInBlue on #PhilipsHue #CricketLIVE today, only on Star Sports. #Super30." (sic)

