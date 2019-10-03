Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan might have parted ways, but unlike many other B-Town couples, they are still great friends, and many-a-times have supported each other publicly. The two are often spotted together-- be it parties, family gatherings or vacations. Recently, Sussanne attended the premier of Hrithik’s latest film War and heaped praise on her ex-husband.

War shows Hrithik Roshan as Kabir, an ex-soldier gone rogue and Tiger Shroff as Khalid, his student who is sent to exterminate him. The two actors battle it out on screen with some high-octane action sequences and mind-blowing stunts.

After the premiere, Sussanne could not stop gushing over the action sequences of the film. “And come tomorrow these two gorgeous hunks will rewrite the meaning of Action heroes on the world cinema platform!! Take a bow @hrithikroshan @tigerjackieshroffand @itssiddharthanand you all are just INCREDIBLE!!!!! (sic),” she wrote.

Check it out below:

Tiger Shroff’s rumoured girlfriend Disha Patani was also all praise for the film. She took to Instagram to post about the film. She wrote, “What a treat to watch both of you in one frame, you guys are [lit] (sic)”. She also posted an Instagram story and said that Tiger and Hrithik were the best on-screen couple she had seen.

Check it out below:

War is directed by Siddharth Anand and produced by Yash Raj Films. The film which released on October 2, 2019, also features Vaani Kapoor in the lead role.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.