Sussanne Khan Sends Birthday Love To BF Arslan Goni With A Special Video; Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad React

It’s been a while since Sussanne Khan made her relationship with Arslan Goni official. The duo are spotted together at several parties and also melt hearts with their mush fest on social media. It’s Arslan’s birthday today and her bae Sussanne has the sweetest wish for him. Sussanne took to Instagram and shared a video that featured several pictures of her and Arslan.

Taking to Instagram today, Sussanne shared a mushy wish for her boyfriend Arslan Goni. The video featured a lot of romantic pictures of love birds. Along with it, Sussanne penned a beautiful birthday note. She went on to call him the most ‘incredible human’. She also wrote that he is her definition of love.

Her post read, “Happy Happiest Birthday my Love… you are the most incredible human I know.. you make me want to be a better person..in everything I do.. YOU ARE my definition of LOVE.. from here till the end of time..and beyond… we gonna make this Life…#ArSu #19thDec2022 #wegoteachother #limitless."

Soon after the video was posted, not only Hrithik, but his girlfriend Saba Azad too wished Arslan on his birthday. He commented, “Happy birthday @arslangoni." His ladylove Saba also commented, “Happy birthday."

Sussanne is often in the news for her cordial equation with ex-husband Hrithik Roshan and his girlfriend, Saba Azad. They never miss a chance to cheer for each other, and their Instagram exchange shows it all.Also, earlier this year, all four were spotted partying together in Goa. Sussanne shared a video compilation of all the pictures on her Instagram handle and captioned it as, “The most precious blessing of life is to be relentlessly surrounded by the best energy… And it definitely takes a whole Village to make a girl’s dream come true.. So Here goes to my incredible Village of The best hearts… Thank you for always being there for me with all your might…I Love you all…full power ahead."

Other celebs like Sanjay Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor, Neelam Kothari, Sonal Chauhan and Sonali Bendre dropped sweet comments and wished Arslan.

What caught our attention is the birthday boy reply. He wrote, “Thank you my darling love."

On the work front, Hrithik Roshan was recently seen in Pushkar-Gayatri’s directorial Vikram Vedha which also starred Saif Ali Khan, Rohit Saraf and Radhika Apte. He will be next seen in the action-thriller film, Fighter along with Deepika Padukone. The shooting of the film is currently underway in Assam. On the other hand, Saba Azad recently wrapped the shoot for Rocket Boys season two.

