MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
2-MIN READ

Sussanne Khan Shares Adorable Family Pic With Hrithik Roshan And Their Kids; See Here

Sussanne Khan Shares Adorable Family Pic With Hrithik Roshan And Their Kids; See Here

Sussanne Khan took to her social media to share a candid picture of her ex-husband Hrithik Roshan with their sons Hrehaan and Hridhaan.

Share this:

Ever since designer Sussanne Khan moved in with ex-husband Hrithik Roshan, to be with their kids during quarantine, her online family has been keenly expecting a glimpse of them together on her feed.

Recently, Sussane took to her social media to share a candid image, featuring Hrithik and sons Hrehaan and Hridhaan. The snapshot shows the young boys looking out from their balcony as the doting father looks on.

As she shared the amazing picture, she quoted some beautiful lines taken from William Henry Davies’ ‘Leisure’ poem, “What is this life, so full of care, We have no time to stand and stare. No time to stand beneath the boughs. And ask with love, about the ‘why’s’ and ‘ how’s’. So stop awhile and do enjoy that stare, Take it in.. absorb as we all are moving.. even though we don’t know where. There is, this amazing thing called ‘Life’.... as the ultimate dare. Stay Home, Stay strong and full of care(sic.)” We heart her hashtags that includes the initials of the foursome, i.e., “#SHHH”

Within no time, the post got lots of love from Sussanne’s followers and friends. Rohit Roy, Anaita Shroff Adjania and Sonali Bendre dropped heart emojis in comments.

Earlier, in one of Hrithik’s latest posts, we saw the family come together to wish Rakesh Roshan and Pinkie on their marriage anniversary.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India

  • Active Cases

    18,668

    +753*  

  • Total Confirmed

    24,506

    +1,054*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    5,063

    +249*  

  • Total DEATHS

    775

    +52*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 25 (08:00 AM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,733,150

    +28,658*  

  • Total Confirmed

    2,627,630

    +64,246*

  • Cured/Discharged

    711,144

    +29,667*  

  • Total DEATHS

    183,336

    +5,921*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres