Sussanne Khan Shares Adorable Family Pic With Hrithik Roshan And Their Kids; See Here

Ever since designer Sussanne Khan moved in with ex-husband Hrithik Roshan, to be with their kids during quarantine, her online family has been keenly expecting a glimpse of them together on her feed.

Recently, Sussane took to her social media to share a candid image, featuring Hrithik and sons Hrehaan and Hridhaan. The snapshot shows the young boys looking out from their balcony as the doting father looks on.

As she shared the amazing picture, she quoted some beautiful lines taken from William Henry Davies’ ‘Leisure’ poem, “What is this life, so full of care, We have no time to stand and stare. No time to stand beneath the boughs. And ask with love, about the ‘why’s’ and ‘ how’s’. So stop awhile and do enjoy that stare, Take it in.. absorb as we all are moving.. even though we don’t know where. There is, this amazing thing called ‘Life’.... as the ultimate dare. Stay Home, Stay strong and full of care(sic.)” We heart her hashtags that includes the initials of the foursome, i.e., “#SHHH”

Within no time, the post got lots of love from Sussanne’s followers and friends. Rohit Roy, Anaita Shroff Adjania and Sonali Bendre dropped heart emojis in comments.

Earlier, in one of Hrithik’s latest posts, we saw the family come together to wish Rakesh Roshan and Pinkie on their marriage anniversary.

