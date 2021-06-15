Sussanne Khan Shares Glimpse of Her Work Routine on Social Media

Sussanne Khan, who enjoys her profession as an interior designer, recently gave a sneak peek about her work routine to her fans. The celebrity designer, who enjoys a massive fan following on social media, left her fans intrigued with her working style amid the pandemic. Sharing the video on Instagram, the designer inspired her followers to keep working hard to accomplish big in life.

In the video, she was seen working on her laptop, as she pans the camera around to show the entire setup of the shoot. She then gave a scintillating smile to the camera and posed with her colleagues too. While working in the pandemic, the designer was observing all the necessary precautions and was seen sporting a face shield. Sussanne looked effortlessly cool dressed in casuals - a black tee and denim bottoms along with flaunting her newly embraced sharp bob haircut. Posting the clip, the designer motivated her fans to “row to better times” and keep swimming until they reach their destination.

Sussanne’s fans and friends from the industry showered her post with love and positive reactions. Taking to comment section, producer Ekta Kapoor, Kunal Kapoor and Arjun Bijlani dropped heart emojis.

In another clip, the designer is seen in working mode instructing the crew about the appropriate placements of objects during the shoot. Hinting about the trying times, the designer wrote that she is continuing to dream patiently and persistently with a heart full of hope. Taking the opportunity, Sussanne thanked her entire team for assisting her all this while and always supporting her in the pandemic.

Appreciating her efforts, Preity Zinta and Sandeep Khosla dropped heart and fire emojis in the comment section, while one of the users wrote, “You complete star, you are inspirational”.

Along with being an interior designer, the designer also runs an apparel brand called The Label Life, in collaboration with Malaika Arora and Bipasha Basu.

