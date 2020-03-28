Sussanne Khan Shares Stunning Sea View From Hrithik's Home As They Temporarily Move In Together

Interior designer Sussanne Khan, who has temporarily moved to ex-husband Hrithik Roshan's home in Mumbai, shared a stunning sea view from the actor's balcony.

In the photo, posted on her Instagram account, a bunch of pigeons are seen gathered on the pristine shore of Juhu Beach, as it is completely deserted during the ongoing 21-day lockdown in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

“And on other breaking news,the once in a lifetime, pigeon conference on the shores went well yesterday. #pictureswewillneversee #Juhubeachlockdown #lookaroundthisishistoric #March2020 #nofilters,” she wrote in her caption.

Earlier, Hrithik revealed that Sussanne agreed to come and stay at his house during the lockdown so that their sons Hridhaan and Hrehaan can stay with both parents. "It is unimaginable for me, as a parent, to think of having to be separated from my children at a time when the country is practicing lockdowns," Hrithik wrote in his post. Hrithik and Sussanne got divorced in 2014 but continue to remain friends. The former couple also go on vacations together with the kids.

A three-week lockdown was imposed on Tuesday by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a precautionary move to contain the spread of coronavirus. Days ahead of that, production houses had stopped functioning in Mumbai and release dates of films were postponed. Hrithik was last seen in the movie War and he has Krrish 4 in the line-up.