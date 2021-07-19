Sussanne Khan Shares Stunning Video Acing Push-ups at the Gym

Designer Sussanne Khan has a very active social media presence where she shares glimpses of her work and life. Sussane is also a fitness enthusiast, who often shares pictures and videos of herself at the gym. The designer recently took to the photo-sharring app Instagram to post a motivational video of herself, where she could be seen acing different types of push-ups.

She captioned her post, “The perfect exercise form is a myth.. sometimes u might not be there..our job is to keep trying. Relentless. My Push ups definitely need more work… n so I continue to keep at it."

A few weeks ago, Sussanne shared another video from the gym, where she could be seen lifting heavy dumbbells. “There is a nothing so hard in all of the world that endorphins can’t fix.. chase them n u will know. #enjoythesilence #wordsareveryunnecessary," she captioned the video.

She also recently made headlines after she shared a picture of herself doing pull-ups at her residence. She captioned the video, “Note to self…must get stronger wings in order to fly better. #chasingendorphins #pullupday1 #mynest"

Along with being an interior designer, Sussanne also runs an apparel brand called The Label Life, in collaboration with Malaika Arora and Bipasha Basu.

