Sussanne Khan Smiles As Rumoured Beau Arslan Goni Holds Her Close, Ex Hrithik Roshan Reacts

Sussanne Khan shared a loved-up picture with her rumoured boyfriend Arslan Goni and it has received much love from her ex-husband Hrithik Roshan. On Monday night, Sussanne shared a picture on Instagram in which Arslan was seen holding Sussanne close while the shutterbugs clicked their picture.

The rumoured couple was attending Sonal Chauhan and their common friend’s birthday parties. In the picture, Sussanne was seen wearing a spaghetti top and a skirt while Arslan looked dapper in a pair of denim pants and a white Polo shirt. Sussanne shared the picture and wrote, “The Beach is not always a place.. sometimes it’ is an incredible Feeling.” She added the hashtags ‘uninhibited’, ‘The beach’, ‘exploration’ and ‘sacred space.’

While Hrithik did not comment, he did show his love by liking the picture. Meanwhile, Arslan’s brother, Aly Goni teased the couple in the comments section. “Hmmmm good feeling ❤️ ” he wrote. Ekta Kapoor joined in and said, “Love u beaches ❤️❤️❤️.” Sussanne’s sister Farah Khan Ali added, “Love you both Always stay happy.”

Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan separated in 2013. However, they have always been on amicable terms. While Sussanne has been rumoured to be dating Arslan, Hrithik is dating Saba Azad. The former couple seems to show their support to each other’s new partners.

Recently, Hrithik, Saba Azad, Sussanne Khan and Arslan Goni, were all snapped as they arrived at the Mumbai airport. It was later revealed that they were partying together in Goa.

Talking about Hrithik, on the work front, he will be next seen in Vikram Vedha along with Saif Ali Khan. Hrithik will play the role of Vedha in the movie while Saif has been roped in as Vikram. Apart from this, Hrithik also has Fighter along with Deepika Padukone in his pipeline. He has also confirmed Krrish 4 is in the making.

