Sussanne Khan, Sons Move Into New Sea-facing Home Near The Club

Hrithik Roshan and his ex-wife Sussanne Khan have moved ahead in their respective lives after announcing their decision to end their marriage of 13 years in 2013. Recently, Sussanne returned to Mumbai after spending some quality time in Goa with her rumoured boyfriend Arslan Goni.

The latest news is that Sussanne Khan, along with her kids, Hridhaan and Hrehaan Roshan, has moved into a new home, near The Club. Let us tell you that Sussanne’s new home in a swanky building is close to Hrithik Roshan’s lavish home. Since the divorce, Sussanne used to live in a separate Building Four Bungalows in the city. Hrithik often visits the new house to spend time with his children.

This house is sea-facing and has at least four rooms. According to a report in the Times of India, Sussanne’s new home is not a rented property but her own. Even though Sussanne and Hrithik’s marriage ended, the two still share a cordial relationship and are often spotted co-parenting their kids.

Recently, Sussanne shared on Instagram a video wherein she is setting up a new carpet in her new home.

IG post Link: https://www.instagram.com/reel/CT6Nk9wNHPX/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

“The many layers that it takes to warm your Home… @puravidacarpets I love this beautiful weave. thank you Yash, your collection is lovely. #houseofcuriosities #MyNestLumiere,” the caption read.

Hrithik Roshan married his childhood sweetheart Sussanne Khan in 2000. However, Hrithik’s rumoured romance with Kangana Ranaut led to his separation from Suzzane, according to reports.

Sussanne’s name, these days, is being associated with Ali Goni’s brother Arslan Goni. It is being said that both are dating each other. Although both of them have not confirmed their relationship yet, they have been spotted at parties and public spaces many times together.

