Sussanne Khan Spends Cosy Moment With BF Arslan Goni in Los Angeles; Pic Goes Viral

Sussanne Khan is currently on a vacation with her boyfriend Arslan Goni. The couple is spending some quality time together in Los Angeles. On Tuesday, Sussanne shared a picture with Arslan on her Instagram Stories.

The interior designer shared a selfie with Arslan from Melrose Avenue, California. Sharing the picture on Instagram Stories she wrote, “Summer of 2022.” Sussanne and Arslan were recently spotted arriving hand-in-hand at the Mumbai airport. Sussanne was previously married to Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan, who is reportedly dating Saba Azad.

Last month, Sussanne had shared a loved-up picture with Arslan on her Instagram account and it received much love from her ex-husband Hrithik. Sussanne shared a picture in which Arslan was seen holding her close. The rumoured couple was attending Sonal Chauhan and their common friend’s birthday parties. In the picture, Sussanne was seen wearing a spaghetti top and a skirt while Arslan looked dapper in a pair of denim pants and a white Polo shirt. Sussanne shared the picture and wrote, “The Beach is not always a place… sometimes it’ is an incredible Feeling.” She added the hashtags ‘uninhibited’, ‘The beach’, ‘exploration’ and ‘sacred space.’

While Hrithik did not comment, he did show his love by liking the picture. Meanwhile, Arslan’s brother, Aly Goni teased the couple in the comments section. “Hmmmm good feeling,” he wrote. Ekta Kapoor wrote, “Love u beaches.” Sussanne’s sister Farah Khan Ali added, “Love you both Always stay happy.”

Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan separated in 2013. However, they have always been on amicable terms. The former couple seems to show their support to each other’s new partners.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.