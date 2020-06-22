Sussanne Khan Thanks Hrithik Roshan for Being 'Best Dad Ever' to Hridhaan and Hrehaan

Sussanne Khan, on Sunday, took to her social media to share a beautiful video featuring ex-husband Hrithik Roshan and their kids, Hrehaan and Hridaan. Along with a montage video, Sussanne gave a shout out calling Hrithik “the best dad ever.”

The compiled clip has precious memories that capture Hrithik sharing father-son moments with his two adorable boys.

Sussanne captioned the post, “When God knew he couldn’t be everywhere he made ‘A Dad’. Happy daddy’s day Rye... u are simply the best dad ever. #rayridzrye (sic).”

Kunal Kapoor and Preity Zinta sent lots of love in the comments of the post.

Meanwhile, Hrithik also uploaded a sweet throwback video which shows just another day in his life as dad. In the clip, Hrithik says he learnt the true meaning of multitasking as he didn’t reach out to help Hridaan who was walking and sleeping both at the same time.

Sussanne and Hrithik split in 2014 but continue to share a cordial rapport since. Sussanne moved to her ex-husband’s house ahead of the lockdown as she didn’t want to be away from her sons, Hrehaan and Hridhaan during quarantine.

Ever since she moved in, Hrithik along with their kids appeared together on her feed for the first time. The designer had treated her Instagram followers with a delightful sight. Susanne shared a vivid snapshot that showed the boys looking out from their balcony as the doting father looked at his children.

