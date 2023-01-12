Sussanne Khan's BF Arslan Goni Wishes Hrithik Roshan on Birthday With Sweet Pic, Latter Thanks His 'Yaara'

Bollywood’s popular star, Hrithik Roshan celebrated his 49th birthday on January 10. Fans and other celebrities wished the Vikram Vedha actor on his special day which included stars like Preity Zinta, Sonali Bendre, Bipasha Basu and girlfriend Saba Azad. Following suit, Arslan Goni who is dating Hrithik Roshan’s ex-wife and interior designer Sussanne Khan also marked the occasion with a special selfie with Hrithik in which the two of them smiled ear to ear for the camera.

Arsalan had shared the picture on his Instagram stories with the caption, “Happy happy birthday, Hrithik Roshan." The War actor had then resharedbthe snap on his handle with a warm response, “Thanks yaara (friend)." Rocking a brown T-shirt and holding up his thumb to give a thumbs up sign, Hrithik’s facial expressions were everything goofy. On the other hand, Arsalan flaunted a white printed T-shirt with a silver chain around his neck. Needless to say, the two celebs of the tinsel town looked as happy as ever.

Hrithik Roshan’s girlfriend Saba Azad had shared a slew of adorable and hilarious pictures too with a heartfelt note in which she went on to praise the Koi Mil Gaya actor’s grit and resilience. She had written, “It’s Ro day!! Hey Ro (Hrithik Roshan)!! As you glide through this circus we call life, forever wide eyed and curios, constantly evolving, heart strong, mind sharp as a tack, endlessly resilient student of life, annoyingly stubborn to do and be better every day, staying kind and full of grace even when the world may not return the favour, one thing comes to mind ‘exception to the rule’."

She had further added, “You defy all stereotypes and confuse all assumptions, people rarely surprise but you, you continue to, everyday, in so many ways . The world is très bizarre Ro but you make it better by just being. So be - for ever and ever you talented beast , favourite goof and human bean and strangest of all fruits. Happy whirl around the sun you, thank you for being borned.” Sussanne Khan had commented on Saba’s post, “Super cute wishes. Happy day to you too.”

For the unversed, after dating each other for over a year now, Hrithik and Saba are reportedly planning to take their relationship to the next level. As per a report in BollywoodLife, Hrithik is planning to take the plunge “once again” and his family cannot be happier as they feel Saba is just “the perfect choice” for him. The report further suggested that Hrithik and Saba are in an “extremely great space” and their families have “happily” and “wholeheartedly” accepted their relationship along with Hrithik’s kids. However, the couple is “no rush” and might come at a tentative date that is by the end of this year as Hrithik and Saba both are currently busy with prior work commitments, according to the report. The wedding will reportedly not be grand at all and only their close friends and family members will be present at the ceremony. Neither Hrithik nor Saba has reacted to their wedding rumours yet.

