Sussanne Khan's Mother Tests Positive for Covid-19, Sister Farah Khan Ali Gives Health Update

Several members of the film fraternity have been infected by the deadly coronavirus lately. From Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan to Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora, many tested COVID-19 positive. While Amitabh and Abhishek have been fully recovered from the virus, Arjun and Malaika are still recovering. And now, Sussanne Khan's mother Zarine Katrak has also tested positive for COVID-19. Sussanne's sister Farah Khan Ali confirmed the news on Twitter.

Farah Khan Ali tweeted, "My mom tested positive for Covid today and is doing fine. Is under medical care. Please wear your masks." Reacting to the news, actress Genelia D'souza, who is a corona survivor herself, extended her wishes for Farah and Sussanne's mother's speedy recovery. Genelia wrote, "Sending your mum loads of love Farah." Riteish Deshmukh also sent his best wishes. Urmila Matondkar tweeted, "Ohh wishing her a speedy recovery and you all take care too."

My mom tested positive for Covid today and is doing fine. Is under medical care. Please wear your masks. 🙏. — Farah Khan (@FarahKhanAli) September 22, 2020

Sussanne Khan, who owns interior designing label The Charcoal Project, returned to work a couple of months ago and on Tuesday, she posted a picture from her work diaries, which got an adorable comment from her ex-husband, actor Hrithik Roshan. Sussanne and Hrithik were living together during the lockdown to co-parent their kids - Hridhaan and Hrehaan.

Sussanne Khan and Hrithik Roshan got married in 2000 but later divorced in 2014. Earlier, during the nationwide lockdown, Sussanne moved in with Hrithik on a temporary basis so that their kids could be with both of them.