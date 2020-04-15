MOVIES

Sussanne Khan’s Sister Farah Ali Shares Coronavirus Experience as Staff Member Tests Positive

Farah Khan Ali and Sussanne are the daughters of veteran Bollywood actor Sanjay Khan and Zarine Katrak.

Farah Khan Ali, sister of Hrithik Roshan’s former wife Sussanne Khan, shared her experience with COVID-19 recently. The jewellery designer tweeted that one of her in-house staff has tested positive for the deadly coronavirus.

Having moved the infected person to a facility, Farah had every other member in the house tested. As a precautionary measure, she wrote that they will observe home quarantine.

She wrote, “COVID news spreads faster than the virus. An in-house staff of mine tested positive today and so am moving him to a facility. Have all tested all at home today as well and are going to be quarantined. Be safe yet strong. This too shall pass (sic)."

Many people expressed solidarity with her. Singer-performer Sophie Choudry wrote, “Hope you are all ok love (sic)," while Bollywood movie producer Priya Gupta said, “Take care Farah."

Actor Pooja Bedi wrote, “Everyone will said through it brilliantly… stay your strong and positive self.. lots of love and warmth and positive vibes. This too shall pass. !!! (sic)."

Here are the other celebs who have extended love and strength to the family.

Farah Khan Ali and Sussanne are the daughters of veteran Bollywood actor Sanjay Khan and Zarine Katrak. Another of their sibling to have plunged into Bollywood is actor Zayed Khan, who is most popularly known for his role in Shah Rukh Khan’s Main Hoon Na in 2004.

