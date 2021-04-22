Sussanne Khan’s Special Post on Rakesh Roshan and Pinkie Roshan’s Marriage Anniversary

Actor and filmmaker Rakesh Roshan and wife Pinkie Roshan are celebrating the golden jubilee of their wedding on Thursday. To commemorate the occasion, their former daughter-in-law Sussanne Khan posted a heartwarming video on her Instagram handle.

Susanne shared a montage of pictures from her archives featuring Rakesh and Pinkie along with their other family members. In a few pictures, Rakesh and Pinkie were seen with their son Hrithik Roshan and his children Hridhaan and Hrehaan.

Congratulating the couple for achieving this milestone in their marriage, Sussanne mentioned in the caption that love is a beautiful blessed feeling and all those who have the love of an unconditional family through all the ups and downs of life are truly blessed. She then wished the couple, whom she called “Mama and Papa ", the happiest 50 years anniversary. The 42-year-old also wished the couple a world of love, the biggest smiles, and many laugh out loud moments, and also the best part of life ahead of them.

To mark the occasion, Pinkie shared a throwback video of her wedding day, and her journey as a wife since she married Rakesh Roshan. The video featured a montage of black and white images that showed a young Pinkie dressed in her bridal dress, and a young Rakesh in a groom’s outfit. The pictures also featured one of Bollywood’s most revered actors Raj Kapoor who had attended their wedding reception. In the following pictures, viewers get to see Pinkie and Rakesh’s kids Sunaina and Hrithik.

Captioning the post, Pinkie penned a heartfelt note for her husband. She wrote that she is not perfect and neither is her husband and yet they both created a beautiful imperfect world of their own. Wishing Rakesh a happy 50th anniversary, she paid her tribute to the years of learning, growing, understanding, adapting, and loving unconditionally.

The post was reshared by Rakesh Roshan who also expressed his love for his wife, but with a witty twist. The filmmaker wrote that the first 50 years are always the hardest and yet they sailed through because of being imperfectly perfect.

Keywords: Sussanne Khan, Rakesh Roshan, Pinkie Roshan, Hrithik Roshan, wedding anniversary

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here