Sussanne Khan’s Wish for Son Hridhaan’s Birthday is the Sweetest Thing on the Internet Today

Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan’s firstborn, Hridhaan turned 12 today. Sussanne took to her social media page to upload a compiled video that is all things love.

She added a slideshow on her Instagram timeline that contains some of the most heart-captivating moments of the family with Hridhaan.

Wishing her birthday boy, Sussanne wrote, “My Ridz full of stars.. happy 12th. You will always only be..Up and Up, my artist Son.. god bless you limitless today and forever... as you only know to give with your heart (sic.)”.

Many celebrities wished the adorable lad in the comments including grandfather, Rakesh Roshan who wrote, “Ridz Happy Birthday love you (sic.)” Preity Zinta wished, “Happy Birthday sweetheart (sic.)” “Happy bday handsome (sic.),” commented Malaika Arora. Additionally, Sussanne uploaded multiple stories that will make you go “awwww!”

Sussanne and Hrithik split in 2014 but continue to share a cordial rapport since. At the announcement of coronavirus lockdown, Sussane moved to her ex-husband’s house as she didn’t want to be away from her sons, Hrehaan and Hridhaan. A few days ago, Sussanne finally dropped the sight Instagrammers were eagerly waiting for.

Since the designer moved to Hrithik’s apartment, her online family had been keenly expecting a glimpse of them together on Sussanne’s feed. The designer logged into her social media to share a candid image featuring Hrithik with Hrehaan and Hridhaan.

The vivid snapshot shows the boys looking out from their balcony as the doting father looks at his children.

