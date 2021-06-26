Sutapa Sikdar Shares 3-Year-Old Video Of Irrfan Khan From Sets Of Angrezi Medium

Late actor Irrfan Khan’s wife Sutapa Sikdar and their son Babil Khan often keep sharing beautiful memories of Irrfan since he passed away last year after a long battle with cancer. The unseen pictures and videos are a treasure for his fans who get to see his personal side. On Friday, Sutapa posted a heartwarming clip from the sets of his last film, Angrezi Medium. The movie, which also starred Kareena Kapoor Khan and Radhika Madan, was shot both in India as well as London.

The three-year-old recording is from the sets of Angrezi Medium in London. At that time, Irrfan was undergoing treatment for cancer. In the footage, he can be seen sitting with his wife and crew members in his makeup van and watching them play cards as the evergreen song Udein Jab Jab Zulfen Teri plays in the background. His wife can be heard telling him that the song is as melodious as it gets. To this, Irrfan nods his head and smiles at her.

In the caption of the post, Sutapa told fans that the day this video was shot, Irrfan wasn’t keeping well but it was hard to tell this from his actions. She further wrote that he hated playing cards but still he tirelessly saw everyone playing in his vanity van as he himself read a book. She ended the note stating that she craves his “indulgences”.

Soon after the late star’s wife posted the clip, fans and celebrities started dropping comments on it. Actress Tillotama Shome thanked Sutapa for sharing this beautiful moment. One fan told her that she is the luckiest wife as her husband was such a great actor and human being. Another fan maintained that Irrfan’s life is an inspiration to everyone.

Irrfan was diagnosed with a neuroendocrine tumour in March 2018 after which he went to London for treatment. Next year in February, he returned to India to shoot Angrezi Medium but flew back after staying in Mumbai for a brief time. After his treatment was over, he came back to India in September. However, in 2020 his condition worsened, and he was admitted to Mumbai’s Kokilaben Hospital in the last week of April. He breathed his last on April 29.

