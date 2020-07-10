Sutapa Sikdar Shares Precious Unseen Picture of Irrfan Khan

Sutapa Sikdar, the wife of late actor Irrfan Khan, took to Instagram to share precious throwback pictures of the actor and their son Babil and expressed her desire to live near a river. One of the pictures featured a very young version of Irrfan cleaning his motorcycle.

In another picture, the mother-son duo can be seen on a ferry ride on the Teesta river, which the family had visited during the shoot of Irrfan's film Qareeb Qareeb Single. She wrote, “its one of those days#nostalgia#northbengal.Iwish I lived near a.river # childhood memories of north Bengal.wildmoist fragrant during rains. Teesta is not a river it’s a saga#revisiting with irrfan and Babil for#qareebqareebsingle.how I wish could just visit once more.”

The post was showered with warm comments by fans who missed the late actor. “Today I watched Qarib Qarib Singlle again. it is just awesome. we miss @irrfan sir very much. take care Sutapa mam,” one fan wrote.

Another fan commented, "Hello @sikdarsutapa ma'am... I rarely found such depth that you have in your writings..even if it is a short note or such memories that you have shared.. love and respect for you ma'am and your lovely boys."

Irrfan Khan passed away on April 29, 2020 after a long battle with cancer. He was 53.