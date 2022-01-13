Sutapa Sikdar Tests Covid-19 Positive, Says She Couldn't Go to See Irrfan Khan's Aunt 'One Last Time'

Sutapa Sikdar recently celebrated her late husband Irrfan’s birthday. The actor, who left a large void in the hearts of his fans, is remembered for a multitude of reasons. Many Irrfan fans have begun following Sutapa on social media since his death to see the heartwarming stories she shares about their time together.

Sutapa mentioned on Facebook on Tuesday that she had tested positive for COVID-19. Sutapa revealed this while grieving the loss of Irrfan’s aunt, who recently passed away in Mumbai. She wrote in her post, “When you hear it’s positive just as you open eyes I was rest assured it’s going to be a negative day. Mumani Saab!! She was one of the rare people I always found smiling… she left us for the forward journey today."

Sutapa went on to say that, despite being in Mumbai, she couldn’t say her final goodbye because she had tested positive. Her note went on to say, “Irrfan cherished her, the most straightforward clear-cut stunning girl I knew. Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji’un” Alvida mumani Saab your calling me shutoba will for ever ring in my ears ..staying in the similar town I may just now not even move see her one ultimate time as I used to be examined sure what trying out occasions are those. Please pray for her she was once a excellent soul Certainly!!”

Fans were quick to react to the picture posted, which included an unexpected photograph of Irrfan with his aunt. One follower commented, “I don’t know who she is. But she must be someone dear to you and Irfan. May she rest in peace and joy. Take care of yourself and get well soon. ” In response to this remark, Sutapa stated, “Nadira, she was an Irrfan’s aunt!"

Sutapa Sikdar recently shared on Facebook, on his 55th birth anniversary, that she and her friends sang some of Irrfan Khan’s “favorite songs" to him the night before his death.

For the uninitiated, Irrfan died on April 29, last year, after a long battle with cancer. Millions of people were heartbroken by his untimely death. Irrfan’s most recent film was Angrezi Medium, which starred Radhika Madan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Dimple Kapadia, and Deepak Dobriyal.

