Sutapa Sikdar Shares Emotional Note Remembering Irrfan Khan

It has been nearly two months that Irrfan Khan passed away in Mumbai. The late actor's wife Sutapa Sikdar posted a loving message for the dear departed soul on social media on Sunday as she remembered him.

Sutapa shared how Irrfan had once planted some lotus plants inside a bottle and then transferred them onto the field for blooming. Posting the pic of fully grown lotus flowers, she wrote, "The lotuses remember you Irrfan. You took so much pain to bring them to life in bottles and create a place for them to bloom here."

Alongside the emotional note, Sutapa also shared the picture of field where these plants now stand.

Irrfan died on April 29 after a two-year long battle with cancer. Irrfan had been admitted to Mumbai's Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani hospital with a colon infection and was in the intensive care unit (ICU). The actor had been ailing ever since he was diagnosed with neuroendocrine tumour a while back, and had been under medical attention for the same.







He is survived by wife Sutapa Sikdar and two sons -- Babil and Ayaan.

