Suyash-Ayushi to Adish-Revati, Artists Who Attended Hruta and Prateek's Wedding

Marathi television actor Hruta Durgule and director Prateek Shah tied the knot on May 18. The couple had an intimate wedding ceremony with just close family members and friends in attendance. Among them, Priya Bapat and Umesh Kamat were also present on the occasion. Umesh is Hruta’s co-star in Dada Ek Good News Aahe and Priya is the producer of the play.

Also, actor Suyash Tilak was present with his wife Ayushi Bhave. The entire team of Man Udu Udu Zhalam was also seen at the wedding. Bigg Boss Marathi fame actor Adish Vaidy also attended the wedding with his girlfriend and actress Revati Lele.

The couple got engaged in December last year. Earlier, in April, a rumour was rife that the duo was planning to get married soon. However, the newly-wed remained tight-lipped about the wedding and did not make any details public till the last moment.

Prateek Shah is the son of popular actor Mugdha Shah and he is already a well-known name in the Hindi TV industry. He has directed many popular TV shows like Teri Meri Ik Jindadi, Beyhadh 2, Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi, Bahu Begum, and Ek Diwana Tha among others.

Hruta Durgule shot to prominence with her TV show Man Udu Udu Zhala, which aired on Zee Marathi. She made her TV debut with the show Durva where she appeared in more than 1000 episodes. Hruta was also named the most attractive woman on Marathi television in 2019.

On the work front, Hruta will be soon making her Marathi film debut with Pratap Phad’s Ananya. Meanwhile, Prateek is busy directing a Hindi TV show Radha Mohan.

