Suyyash Rai Shaves Off Beard After 5 Years, Feels Like 'Chilla Hua Anda'

Actor-singer Suyyash Rai has undergone a huge makeover, shaving off his beard after five years.

On Friday, the Khushnuma singer took to social media and shared his shaven look. He also shared that his mother will be very happy to see him without beard. However, Suyyash feels that he is looking like a "chilla hua anda".

"Kaaafi log khush honge, aur kaafi dukhi bhi !!! KHUSH TEAM ki captain meri Maa @rai.ranjan aur DUKHI TEAM ka captain main... aap log apni apni team choose kar sakte hain aur respective line mei khade ho jaaye apne captain ke peeche. Shaved after 5 years. 21 days mei to aa jaayegi ... aisa bolke mujhe manaaya gaya tha. I look like chilaa hua andaa." Suyyash wrote.



Seeing his shaven look, actor Karan Wahi commented: "Sahi hai." Singer Milind Gaba pulled his leg and commented, "Sun Chhotey !! Zara Suyyash Ko Bula Ke Laa." Tv actor Pearl V Puri said, "Oyyyee ye kya hua."

His fans and followers had a mixed reaction to the look. One user wrote, "Who is this little kid?" "Wait a minute. Who are you?!" said another. Suyyash and his wife Kishwer are doing their best to make their fans entertained amid coronavirus lockdown. They have been making videos that show them singing songs, working out and cooking. Check out some of the vidoes below:





Follow @News18Movies for more