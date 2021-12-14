'Swag of Daniel Shekhar': Rana Daggubati's Bheemla Nayak Character Teaser To Be Out Today

The makers of the Telugu film Bheemla Nayak have announced that they will be releasing the teaser video of the character Daniel Shekar played by actor Rana Daggubati on Tuesday. The actor is celebrating his 37th birthday today. The makers have decided to extend birthday wishes to him by releasing a teaser video of his character from the action-thriller movie. The film is all set to release on January 12, 2022, and the team is busy promoting it.

Production Company Sitharam Entertainment in a tweet appealed to the fans to witness the swag of Daniel Shekar in the evening today. It shared a poster of Rana Daggubati from the film.

Earlier, in September, the makers released the first glimpse of Rana Daggubati’s character Daniel Shekar. They called it ‘Blitz of Daniel Shekar’.

As part of the promotions, the makers have been releasing songs from the movie. On December 4, they released the fourth song from the movie. Titled ‘Adavi Thalli Maata’, the song features vocals of folk singers Kummari Durgavva and Sahiti Chaganti. The lyrical video shows snippets from the movie featuring Pawan Kalyan, Rana Daggubati, Nitya Menon and Samyukta Menon.

Star Comedian Brahmanandam, during the talk show Alitho Saradaga, has also confirmed his participation in the movie. It is still not clear whether he will do a full-fledged role or a cameo. He is a Padma Shri winner and known across the nation for his acting and comedy skills in Telugu cinema.

‘Bheemla Nayak’ is a Telugu remake of the hit Malayalam film ‘Ayyappanum Koshiyum’ which was released in 2020. While Saagar K Chandra has directed Bheemla Nayak, Trivikram Srinivas has narrated it. The film is being produced by Suryadevara Nagavanshi under the banner of Sithara Entertainments. S. Thaman has scored the music.

Bheemla Nayak is scheduled to release on January 12. It is set to give strong competition to other big-budget releases including Prabhas’ Radhe Shyam and Ram Charan’s RRR, at the Sankranthi festival.

