Swanandi Tikekar to No Longer Host Indian Idol Marathi. This Actor to Replace Her

Swanandi Tikekar will no longer be seen hosting Indian Idol Marathi. According to a social media news portal, actor Prajakta Mali is set to take over as the new host of the show, and her fans are eager to see their favourite star in a new avatar.

Prajakta is well-known for hosting the comedy show Maharashtrachi Hasya Jatra. Her ability to connect with her audience through humour has earned her respect and appreciation from the fans and industry. It will be interesting to see if she can bring that same level of skills to this new show.

Prajakta has appeared in TV series, dramas and movies. Her skills as an actor are always entertaining. In addition to her acting abilities, Prajakta is also known for her hosting skills.

Speaking of Swananadi now, the actor has won the hearts of TV viewers with her acting skills and on-screen characters. The singer made her debut in a television show, Singing Star, and later gained popularity as an actor. She made her debut on TV with her show Dil Dosti Duniyadari, where she played the character of Meenal.

The show is inspired by Indian Idol and has gained a lot of craze among the audience. The show is judged by popular singer and songwriters, Ajay Gogavale and Atul Gogavale. It airs on Sony Marathi.

