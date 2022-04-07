Swapnil Joshi and Shilpa Tulaskar Reunites After 22 Years For Tu Tevha Tashi

Zee Marathi channel’s new show Tu Tevha Tashi has gained popularity within a few days. The television series based on a romantic story started airing on March 20 and since then it has become a favourite among the viewers. The show is helmed by Mandar Devasthali and produced by Ekasmai Productions.

Swapnil Joshi, Abidnya Bhave, Shilpa Tulaskar and veteran actress Suhas Joshi are playing the lead roles in the movie. Swapnil and Shilpa are playing the role of romantic couple in this show. They are working together in a TV serial after 22 years. They had earlier acted together in a Hindi serial that aired on Zee TV.

They played the mother-son duo in the show Hadd Kar Di in 1999. Shilpa played the role of Namrata Dhawan while Swapnil played Neeraj Singh Dhanwa or Nikku, her son. They portrayed the characters spite just a year’s difference in their age.

Advertisement

The popular but short-lived sitcom was directed by renowned Marathi actor Sachin Pilgaonkar and also starred veteran actor and renowned wrestler Dara Singh.

The actors have certainly come a long way from playing an onscreen mother and son duo to a reel life couple. Swapnil Joshi has acted in films as well as television serials in Hindi and Marathi languages. He started his acting career, at the age of nine years, with Ramanand Sagar’s Uttar Ramayan in which he played Kush. He has also acted in films like Duniyadari, Mumbai-Pune-Mumbai. He also appeared in television series such as Comedy Circus and Papad Pol – Shahabuddin Rathod Ki Rangeen Duniya.

Tu Tevha Tashi also marks Shilpa Tulaskar’s return to Marathi television after 20 years. With serial also Swapnil is making a comeback to television after four years. His last TV show as Jeevlaga on Star Pravah.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.